New York-listed online betting and gaming operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has recorded a 20 per cent increase in first quarter revenue to $162.4 million, helping to halve net loss for the period to $24.5 million.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 23 per cent rise in average revenue per monthly active user in the United States and Canada to $325.

“We are pleased with our first quarter results as we made great strides towards [...]