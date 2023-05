Oslo-listed iGaming platform provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has reported record results for the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue grew by 49 per cent year-on-year to €28.4 million, with GiG Media revenue rising 31 per cent to an all-time high of €18.4 million, buoyed by a 59 per cent increase in first time depositors (FTDs) to 110,800.

Platform & Sportsbook revenue doubled to a record €10.0 million, benefiting from the successful migration of GiG’s legacy sportsbook to [...]