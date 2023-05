New York-listed gaming operator PENN Entertainment has posted a 7 per cent increase in revenue to $1.67 billion in the first quarter of 2023, with its Interactive segment seeing the biggest growth.

The Northeast remained PENN’s biggest segment in Q1 as revenue rose 6 per cent to $700.5 million, offsetting an 8 per cent decline in revenue from the South segment to $314.8 million.

Revenue from the Midwest climbed 4 per cent to $295.3 million, with the [...]