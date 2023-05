Spanish gaming operator Codere has reported a 67.5 per cent increase in revenue to €1.31 billion for 2022, with results boosted by a strong recovery in Argentina and Italy after Covid restrictions were lifted.

Revenue in Argentina more than doubled to €346.9 million during the year, despite revenue in the final quarter of the year being negatively impacted by the FIFA World Cup due to a fall in visitors to gaming halls on match days.

