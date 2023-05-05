EveryMatrix first quarter revenue climbs to €23.5 million

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has revealed that net revenue for the first quarter of 2023 rose by 69 per cent to €23.5 million, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of sequential growth.

EveryMatrix set a record quarterly gross gaming revenue (GGR) performance for operator partners within its Casino segment, which rose 77 per cent year-on-year to €374 million.

This helped casino net revenue increase by 84 per cent to €10.8 million, its fifth quarterly record in a row.

The Sports segment continued to make progress as turnover soared 210 per cent to €991 million and net revenue climbed 29 per cent to €5.9 million. This growth is expected to continue following recent landmark deals with bet-at-home and Hungarian national lottery operator Szerencsejáték.

The Platform segment reported net revenue growth of 97 per cent compared to a year ago, with a record EBITDA contribution of €3.4m through supporting both the casino and sports business units.

Overall, the company reported a 119 per cent increase in EBITDA to €10.5 million for the first quarter.

“Records keep on being broken and that is all down to our people,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “I’m very proud of all our business units and their teams who are relentlessly driving quarter-on-quarter growth for the business and for our partners across all areas.

“This year is all about delivering and going above and beyond for our global customers. We have several large-scale projects underway including a successful platform migration and new look sportsbook for bet-at-home, with Germany to come shortly, and the launch of the Hungarian lottery’s new digital sports offering later this year.

“I’m more excited than ever for the future growth of EveryMatrix, with new omnichannel agreements being signed, and new, innovative gamification features set to create even more value for our operator partners.”

EveryMatrix was recently granted licence approval in Connecticut, its fifth North American licence after Michigan, West Virginia, New Jersey​ and Ontario (Canada).