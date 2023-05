Bally’s Corporation has reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue to $598.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, benefiting from a record performance from its Casinos & Resorts segment.

Revenue from Casino & Resorts increased by 17 per cent to $328.8 million during Q1, while North America Interactive revenue rose 60.5 per cent to $24.4 million, offsetting a 3 per cent drop in International Interactive revenue to $245.6 million.

Across all segments, Gaming revenue increased [...]