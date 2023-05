New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has reported a 17 per cent increase in revenue to $670 million for the first quarter of 2023, with double-digit growth across all three of its business segments.

Gaming revenue increased by 18 per cent versus a year ago to $419 million, driven by another quarter of robust growth in gaming machine sales, which rose 53 per cent year-on-year.

Both SciPlay and iGaming reached new quarterly records, climbing 18 per [...]