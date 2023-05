New York-listed sports data technology provider Genius Sports has reported a 13 per cent increase in group revenue to $97.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, surpassing its guidance by more than $5 million.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 30 per cent increase in revenue from the company’s Betting Technology, Content & Services segment to $64.7 million, buoyed by new customer acquisitions and growth among existing customers as a result of price increases [...]