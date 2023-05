Wynn Resorts has resumed its quarterly dividend program after posting strong results for the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue increased by 49 per cent to $1.42 billion in the first quarter, with growth across the company’s casino resorts offsetting a $2.4 million decline from Wynn Interactive.

In Macau, revenue from Wynn Palace soared 126 per cent to $369.4m, while Wynn Macau revenue rose 71 per cent to $230.7 million. Revenue from Las Vegas Operations increased by 33 [...]