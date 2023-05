SciPlay Corporation said that its growth continues to outpace the social casino market as first quarter revenue climbed 18 per cent to a record $186.4 million.

The year-on-year growth was attributed to increased social casino payer engagement and record high average monthly paying user, and record performances at its Jackpot Party Casino and Quick Hit Slots games.

Average daily active users (DAUs) remained constant during the quarter at 2.3 million, with average revenue per DAU increasing 20 [...]