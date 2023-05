New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has posted a 14 per cent increase in revenue to a record $83.2m for the first quarter of 2023, marking the company's ninth consecutive quarter of sequential growth.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 18 per cent rise in revenue from the table products segment to $4.1 million, buoyed by growing demand for PAX single-deck card shuffler, growth within table game progressives, and the adoption the AGS Arsenal site license offering.

Global [...]