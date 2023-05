Nasdaq-listed gaming supplier and operator GAN has reported a 6 per cent fall in total revenue to $35.13 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The decline was driven by a 14 per cent fall in B2B revenue to $11.28 million and a 2 per cent fall in B2C revenue from the Coolbet brand to $23.85 million.

“Our first quarter showed another strong quarter of underlying KPIs for both our B2B and B2C businesses and B2B GOR [...]