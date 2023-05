New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier NeoGames has seen revenue soar by 187 per cent to $64.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, buoyed by its acquisition of Aspire Global and share of NeoPollard Interactive (NPI) revenue.

In a strong start to the year, iLottery revenue grew by 9 per cent to $14.4 million during Q1, while revenue from the company’s share in NPI rose 61 per cent to $14.8 million.

iGaming revenue amounted to $35.1 [...]