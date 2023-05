Frankfurt-listed online lottery broker ZEAL Network has reported a 6 per cent increase in revenue to €26.7 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Despite a slightly weaker jackpot environment than the previous year, the company’s total billings increased by 11 per cent during Q1 to €201.2 million, as the large jackpots continue to expand the company’s business volume and gain additional new customers.

In January, the Eurojackpot reached €104 million and the LOTTO6aus49 jackpot grew steadily [...]