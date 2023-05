New York-listed casino operator Golden Entertainment has posted a 2 per cent increase in revenue to $278.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue from the company’s Nevada Casinos Resorts division rose 4 per cent year-on-year to $100.2 million, while Nevada Locals Casino contributed $41.2 million, up 3 per cent versus a year ago.

Revenue from Maryland Casino Resort climbed 1 per cent to $18.1 million as the company nears completion of its Rocky Gap Casino [...]