Gaming and financial services provider Everi Holdings has reported a 14 per cent increase in first quarter revenue to $200.5 million, with growth across both its Games and FinTech segments.

Games revenue rose by 9 per cent to $107.4 million, reflecting a 15 per cent increase in equipment sales revenue and a 7 per cent rise in gaming operations revenue, with the supplier’s growing iGaming segment seeing revenue climb 18 per cent to $6.5 million.

The company’s [...]