Sports wagers in Arizona grew by 24 per cent to $609.3 million in February, as the state played host to Super Bowl LVII during the month.

Mobile betting accounted for nearly all of Arizona’s monthly wagers at $604.9 million (99 per cent) and was above the $600 million level for the first time since November 2022.

“The second month of 2023 saw significant levels of sports betting in the state, with over $117 million more when compared [...]