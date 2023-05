Stockholm-listed betting and gaming affiliate Better Collective has delivered another record quarter after revenue grew by 30 per cent to €88 million in Q1 2023.

The year-on-year growth was driven by Latin America and state launches in the US, as well as underlying organic growth of 23 per cent, with New Depositing Customers (NDCs) climbing 35 per cent at 488,000.

Revenue from the company’s Publishing business rose by 22 per cent to €59 million, while revenue from [...]