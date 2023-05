Virginia’s two casinos posted land-based gaming revenue of $35.4 million in April, with $25.1 million from slot machines and $10.3 million from table games.

The Hard Rock Bristol had total gaming revenue of $14.0 million. The casino’s 888 slot machines had revenue of $11.3 million and its 29 gaming tables earned revenue of $2.7 million.

Virginia gaming revenue: April 2023 ($)

Total revenue at the Rivers Casino Portsmouth was $21.3 million, of which $13.8 million came from 1,420 [...]