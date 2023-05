Hong Kong-listed casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group has reported a 72 per cent increase in net revenue to HK$7.05 billion for the first quarter of 2023, with operations in Macau benefiting from the end of Covid restrictions in January.

Net gaming revenue rose by 80 per cent year-on-year to $2.90 billion, while non-gaming revenue increased by 24 per cent to $623 million, offsetting a 28 per cent decline in revenue from construction materials to $575 million.

Galaxy [...]