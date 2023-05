Arkansas’s three casinos posted total gambling revenue of $59.9 million in April, an increase of 9 per cent year-on-year.

Slot machines were the largest contributor to gaming revenue after growing by 7 per cent to $51.5 million, on drop of $671.7 million.

Southland Casino Racing had slot revenue of $24.8 million (48 per cent share), whilst Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort and Saracen Casino Resort were closely matched with revenue of $13.5 million and $13.2 million respectively.

Revenue from [...]