Greece’s leading gaming operator OPAP has reported a 15 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €527.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, with double-digit growth across all business segments.

Lottery revenue grew by 11 per cent year-on-year to €188.7 million following growth in Kino and favourable jackpots in Tzoker, with the operator recently launching a new iLottery platform via Opaponline.gr.

Revenue from sports betting rose 10.5 per cent to €152.8 million in Q1, [...]