Toronto-listed esports betting operator Rivalry Corp has reported record results for the first quarter of 2023 as revenue soared 151 per cent to CAD$12 million.

The record quarter was driven by a 199 per cent year-on-year increase in betting handle to an all-time high of $120.2 million, which was a 43 per cent rise from the previous quarter.

Player registrations doubled compared to a year ago, reaching 1.5 million users, with Millennials and Gen Z representing 97 [...]