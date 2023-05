Canadian online betting and gaming operator NorthStar Gaming has reported gaming revenue of CAD$3.6 million in its first quarterly results as a publicly-listed company.

Total wagers in the first quarter of 2023 climbed by 24 per cent sequentially to $139.5 million, generating gross gaming revenue of $4.4 million, an increase of 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Net of bonuses, promotional costs and free bets of $0.8 million, gaming revenue for the three-month period amounted to $3.6 million.

The operator’s [...]