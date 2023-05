Wagers on Japan’s cycling races (Keirin) rose by 13 per cent to JPY1.09 trillion (€6.6 billion) in 2022, the first time in 20 years that annual turnover has surpassed JPY1 trillion.

Betting on Japan’s motorcycle racing (auto race) was also at its highest level for 15 years, with handle up by 4 per cent to JPY107.5 billion.

The pandemic years drove a resurgence in Japanese sports betting. Whilst many other leisure activities were curtailed in 2020, the [...]