Athens-listed Intralot has posted an 8 per cent drop in revenue to €89.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, despite continuing growth from its operations in the United States.

Revenue from Licensed Operations declined 64.5 per cent versus a year ago, driven by a €21.5 million fall in revenue from Malta following its license expiration in July 2022. This was partially offset by higher revenue in Argentina (up 11 per cent), driven by local market [...]