London-listed sports betting provider Sportech remains on course to generate positive group EBITDA in 2023 after a solid start to the first four months of the year.

The company said that trading during the period had been in line with the Board's expectations, with total sports handle climbing 5 per cent compared to last year to US$68.7 million.

Telebetting and online pari-mutuel betting declined from pandemic record levels, resulting in aggregate pari-mutuel handle down 5 per cent [...]