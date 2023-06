Amsterdam-listed FL Entertainment has reported a 1 per cent increase in revenue to €900.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, buoyed by double-digit growth from its online sports betting and gaming business.

Revenue from the company’s core content production and distribution business fell by 3 per cent to €677.5 million during the quarter, offset by a 14.5 per cent increase in online sports betting and gaming revenue from Betclic Everest to €243.8 million.

Within Betclic, revenue [...]