Gambling revenue in Nevada rose by 3 per cent to $1.16 billion in April, with the state’s sportsbooks enjoying strong year-on-year growth.

Total sports betting gross win in Nevada was up by 28 per cent in the month to $32.4 million, on wagers of $598.0 million, up by 3 per cent versus a year ago.

Gross win from mobile betting was 34 per cent higher at $18.6 million and accounted for 57 per cent of all of [...]