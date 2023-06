Ohio’s land-based casino turnover fell by 3 per cent to $894.8 million in April, with both table gaming and slot machine wagers lower year-on-year.

Slot machine wagering fell by 1 per cent to $792.0 million and table gaming was down by 11 per cent to $102.8 million.

Total gaming revenue was 7 per cent down on April 2022 at $86.5 million. Slot machines contributed $62.5 million and table gaming $24.0 million.

The Hollywood Columbus casino had the highest [...]