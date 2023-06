Sales of the Pennsylvania Lottery decreased by 3 per cent to $472.8 million in April, caused by a fall in retail lottery sales.

Retails sales were 6 per cent lower than the same month a year ago at $395.9 million, with a 5 per cent rise in draw game sales failing to compensate for a 10 per cent decline in scratch off sales.

Pennsylvania Lottery sales comparison: April 2023 v 2022 ($m)

Match 6, a daily 6/49 draw [...]