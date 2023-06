Spanish gaming operator Codere has reported a 19 per cent increase in revenue to €350.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, with growth across all regions except Colombia.

Argentina remained Codere’s biggest market as Q1 revenue rose 19 per cent year-on-year to €87.0 million, driven by a 5 per cent increase in its installed slot capacity to 6,741 and a return to full bingo operations compared to last year.

Revenue from Mexico grew by 31 per [...]