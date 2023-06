Sports wagers in Colorado have totalled $12.10 billion in the first three years of regulated sports betting in the Centennial State.

Wagering in April was up by 7 per cent to $417.8 million, with retail betting 6 per cent higher at $3.4 million and online betting 7 per cent higher at $414.4 million.

Gross win in the month increased by 56 per cent to $35.1 million, thanks to a 2.6 percentage point rise in the margin to [...]