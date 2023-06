Revenue from online betting and gaming in Portugal increased by 25 per cent to a new record high of €196.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue from iGaming activities grew by 39 per cent to €110.7 million on turnover of €2.98 billion, whilst sports betting revenue was up by 10 per cent to €85.7 million at a margin of 19.4 per cent.

Portugal’s total online gambling turnover in Q1 2023 was 32 per cent higher [...]