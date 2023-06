US racing wagers dropped by 2 per cent to $1.39 billion in May, according to data published by Equibase.

The number of race days in the month was 370, which was a 7 per cent decline versus the previous year, and there were 3,025 races (2022: 3,249).

Average wagers per race day amounted to $3.8 million in May, an increase of 6 per cent on the same month last year.

The amount of prize money available during the [...]