The Oregon Lottery’s sports betting jumped by 25 per cent to $52.1 million in May, led by a good performance from baseball betting.

Baseball betting in the month was 25 per cent higher year-on-year at $12.7 million and accounted for 24 per cent of bets.

Basketball was the largest sport by turnover at $18.6 million (36 per cent share), although it was up by just 2 per cent on the previous year, while ‘Other’ sports bets more [...]