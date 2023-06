Sports wagers in Illinois increased by 7 per cent to $898.6 million in April, driven by the performance of the online channel.

Online betting in Illinois was up by 7 per cent in April to $869.6 million, accounting for 96 per cent of the state’s monthly wagers.

Retail betting was unchanged year-on-year at $28.9 million (2022: $28.9 million).

Betting on professional sports grew by 9 per cent to $876.1 million, whilst college sports fell by 37 per cent [...]