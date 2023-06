Lottery and gaming operator Allwyn International has reported an 80 per cent increase in revenue to €1.65 billion for the first quarter of 2023, driven by the first contributions from the recent acquisitions of Camelot UK and Camelot LS Group.

Excluding recent acquisitions, revenue would have been up 17 per cent year-on-year at €1.07 billion, with the company benefiting from further growth in its digital channels, a focus on the customer proposition in retail, as well [...]