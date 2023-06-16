CasinoEngine drives EveryMatrix record revenue in May

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has reported record results for May after generating monthly turnover of €4bn and surpassing 4 billion monthly game rounds across its CasinoEngine platform.

Monthly casino turnover across the casino platform has now risen from €2bn in May 2021 to €3bn in February of this year, while the €4bn landmark was surpassed in May after just a further three months.

The supplier also revealed that monthly gross gaming revenue (GGR) had increased by 50 per cent in the previous eight months, driven by CasinoEngine’s growth among tier-1 clients.

GGR rose from €55m in June 2020 to more than €100m in November 2022, and surpassed €150m in May.

EveryMatrix head of casino Stian Enger Pettersen said: “These milestones showcase our strength and leading presence in the market, the trust our partners have in us and our products and just how rapidly both our clients are growing, and we are growing as a result.

“A huge thank you to our valued clients who continue to put their faith in us and select EveryMatrix as their trusted provider, while our casino team’s dedication, creativity, and innovative thinking continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the iGaming solutions of tomorrow.”