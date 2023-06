Virginia’s land-based casino revenue hit a new high of $45.5 million in May, as the state’s newest casino Caesars Virginia began operations.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino licence for Caesars Virginia in April, with a temporary gaming venue in Danville opening on 15 May and earning revenue of $11.9 million in the month.

The Rivers Casino Portsmouth had total revenue of $20.6 million, and the Hard Rock Bristol reported revenue of $12.9 million during the [...]