Revenue from Massachusetts’s three land-based gaming properties increased by 10 per cent to $100.3 million in May, including results from retail sports betting.

Gaming revenue was up by 9 per cent to $98.7 million, with retail sports betting adding a further $1.6 million in the month.

Slot machines contributed $65.5 million to Massachusetts’s gaming revenue in May, which was a 7 per cent increase. Table gaming revenue was up by 13 per cent to $33.1 million.

Massachusetts casino [...]