Gaming revenue from Chile’s land-based casinos grew by 5 per cent to CLP48.19 billion (€54.7 million) in April, making it the third best performance in the last 12 months.

Chile’s casinos reported 604,998 visitors during the month, an increase of 22 per cent on the same month last year. The casino sector had a gaming spend per visitor of CLP77,448 in April, and was the highest spend of the year so far.

Dreams’ Monticello casino was the [...]