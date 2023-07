Gambling revenue in Denmark rose by 3 per cent to DKK590.4 million (€79.2 million) in May, with sports betting showing the best monthly performance.

Denmark’s sports betting revenue grew by 13 per cent to DKK209.5 million. Mobile betting was the largest channel with revenue of DKK122.2 million, followed by retail betting at DKK57.7 million and desktop PC revenue of DKK29.6 million.

Denmark gambling revenue comparison: May 2023 v 2022 (DKK millions)

Online gaming revenue was up by 2 [...]