Indiana’s sports betting market continued to decline into June as total wagers fell by 13 per cent to $224.1 million.

Online sports wagers declined by 11 per cent compared to a year ago to $212.8 million, while retail sports wagers fell by 36 per cent to $11.3 million.

Baseball generated $65.0 million of bets during the month, with basketball contributing $24.1 million and American Football $1.6 million. Other sports accounted for $51.0 million in bets, with Parlay [...]