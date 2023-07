Illinois’ licensed sports betting operators recorded a 7 per cent increase in total wagers to $821.7m in May, driven by growth online.

Online sports wagers rose 9 per cent year-on-year to $797.6 million in May, while retail sports wagers fell by 21 per cent to $24.1 million.

Of the monthly total, $819.1 million was wagered on professional sports, of which $795.1 million was derived online, with $1.5 million bet on motor races, and $1.1 million on college [...]