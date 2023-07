Ontario’s licensed iGaming operators generated total gaming revenue of CAD$545 million in the second quarter of 2023 on wagers of $14 billion.

There were 46 licensed operators with a total of 71 gaming websites in Ontario during the second quarter of the year, which equates to iGaming Ontario’s fiscal first quarter.

Players in the province wagered a total of $14 billion (excl. bonuses) across all products during the period, resulting in gaming revenue of $392 million from [...]