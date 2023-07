Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have posted a 3 per cent increase in combined casino and sportsbook revenue in June to $101.9 million.

Retail table games and slots contributed $101.9 million during the month, which was offset a loss of $395,606 from retail sports betting, mostly due to a customer winning $972,000 at MotorCity Casino on 18 June.

Revenue from table games and slots rose 4 per cent compared to the same month last year, with [...]