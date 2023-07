The three casinos in Arkansas earned gambling revenue of $346.4 million in the first half of 2023, after June’s revenue rose by 16 per cent to $53.8 million.

Arkansas’s slot machine revenue increased by 11 per cent in June to $46.4 million. Southland Casino Racing accounted for 49 per cent of Arkansas’s monthly slot revenue at $22.6 million, whilst Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort posted $12.1 million (26 per cent share). Saracen Casino Resort had slot revenue [...]