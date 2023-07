Michigan’s revenue from online sports betting and gaming grew by 24 per cent to $169.3 million in June and took first half revenue to $1.13 billion.

iGaming revenue was $151.0 million in June, an increase of 24 per cent, and was the fourth consecutive month that revenue was above $150 million.

For H1 2023, Michigan’s total iGaming revenue $934.6 million, versus $757.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Online sports handle dropped by 16 per cent in [...]