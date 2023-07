Gaming Realms has revealed revenue growth of 34 per cent in a pre-close trading update for the first six months of 2023.

The London-listed gaming supplier said that it expects to post revenue of approximately £11.4 million and EBITDA of £4.6 million for the half year period, an increase of 34 per cent and 32 per cent respectively on the same period last year.

The company benefited from 25 new partner launches and the release of five [...]